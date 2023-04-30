Deion Sanders ‘ashamed’ of NFL following 2023 draft

Deion Sanders came away disappointed this weekend after just one player from a historically black university (HBCU) was taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots selected former Jackson State cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Bolden with the 245th overall selection (seventh-round) Saturday. Sanders, the former Jackson State now Colorado head football coach, took to Twitter to congratulate Bolden. Additionally, he called out the rest of the NFL for passing on “all of the talented HBCU players.”

“So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u,” Sanders wrote. “I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.”

Bolden became the lone HBCU player drafted after four came off the board in 2022. That crop included Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (sixth-round). Houston, who played under Sanders at Jackson State, recorded 8.0 sacks his rookie season, becoming just the third player — since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 — to record at least one sack in each of his first four career games (Terrell Suggs and Santana Dotson), per ESPN.

Bolden, meanwhile, starred at Jackson State after coming over from Florida State via the transfer portal. He notably led the FCS in kick return average in 2021, averaging 36.9 yards per attempt. Houston and Bolden are the first Jackson State players to be drafted in consecutive years since 1997 and ’98.

Isaiah Bolden carrying the weight of the HBCU’s

“It means a lot to me, carrying the weight of the HBCUs,” Bolden said. “There are a lot of talented guys out there.”

As the seventh-round approached its completion, Bolden began to lose hope about getting picked, readying to begin the process as an undrafted free agent. That’s when New England came in and changed everything.

“We were going to call some different teams about free agency,” Bolden said. “I was losing hope, but then the Patriots called.”

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh came away impressed with Bolden’s speed. Bolden ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, one of the fastest times from a defensive back.

“He grew up down in Florida and football is in a lot of those guys’ veins,” Groh said Saturday. “I was able to spend some time with Isaiah here and I’m looking forward to getting to know him better and congratulate him on representing [HBCUs]. I think that’s a great thing.”