Deion Sanders Goes In-Depth on His Pick on Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars

Deion Sanders joined Barstool Sports Saturday to preview the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. He gave both teams respect, but he ultimately gave the nod to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“This team is good. I love where [the Jaguars have] come from in a year’s time. That’s good coaching, that’s personnel, those are moves made by the GM and head coach. I love it because I love good football and seeing a coach taking his team to the next level,” Sanders said. “With saying that, it’s going to be tough for a Florida team to go to Kansas City and win this game against arguably — which there really is no argument — the best quarterback in the NFL.”

Heading into the matchup, the Jags earned their shot against Kansas City after mounting a historic 27-point comeback against the Chargers. While Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville were fighting for their lives, Mahomes and company were relaxing as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Still, it’s not just Mahomes that Sanders is putting his money on. Any team that has the league’s best tight end on their team will earn his pick on a weekly basis.

“The problem is, there’s no answer in the NFL for Travis Kelce. He’s the best tight end, he’s arguably the best player [in the league]. There’s no player that can stop him. Consistently, every year he does what he does. I don’t give a darn what quarterback you put out there — he is going to be dominant.

“So until someone has an answer for Travis Kelce, I’m going with the Chiefs.”

Kickoff between the Jaguars and Chiefs is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites 90 minutes from the opening kick.