Deion Sanders Offers Advice to Lamar Jackson Amid Ravens Debacle

Deion Sanders offered some timely, you might even call it fatherly, advice for Lamar Jackson. This was after the Ravens quarterback started showing his contract frustration on social media.

So Deion Sanders, using the preferred social media platform of Lamar Jackson, shared some wise words. The new Colorado football coach wrote:

“Stop explaining Yourself to fools and allow fools to be fools,” Sanders wrote. “A brother trying that’s strong, believes in himself and willing to stand for what he believes will always be misunderstood & judged by fools of all ethnicities. Love ya my brother and “I Believe in You” !”

If you’re an NFL fan, you probably know all about Jackson and his contract problems with the Ravens. It’s certainly not clear whether the quarterback even will be with Baltimore this season.

After a months-long impasse failed to thaw, the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson in early March. This means Jackson is free to negotiate with other teams. But in order to secure the quarterback’s services, the team needs to write up an offer sheet, meet or exceed the $32.46 million for the tag, and send the Ravens two first-round draft picks. A team can commit to all of this, then have the Ravens meet their salary offer. to keep the quarterback.

Deion Sanders Recognized that Lamar Jackson Needed Help with Tweet

So far, there are no teams willing to go this route with Jackson. On Monday, the frustrated quarterback, who isn’t using an agent, slapped back at Baltimore via Twitter. He posted a letter to his fans.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions In regards to my future plans.”

Jackson said he asked the Ravens to trade him on March 2. He said it was because “the Ravens (have) not been interested in meeting my value.” He added that “any and everyone” who has met him or spent time around him knows “I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team with the Super Bowl.”

When Lamar Jackson started responding to the comments, Deion Sanders stepped in.

Jackson hasn’t even revealed what he wants from the Ravens or any other team. Reportedly, he’d like a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal similar to what the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson. But NFL owners believe Watson’s contract is an outlier and not a reset of the quarterback market.

Chances are, Deion Sanders may need to step in again and help Lamar Jackson steer clear of the Twitter comments.