Deion Sanders Recalls Helicopter Travel During Career with Braves, Falcons in Atlanta

Before Deion Sanders launched his collegiate head coaching career, he was a two-sport professional superstar. Sanders played for five NFL teams and four MLB teams, most famously spending time with the Atlanta Falcons and Braves at the same time. He recently landed a cover of GQ Magazine, and behind him was a helicopter. Rich Eisen asked Sanders in an interview if that was the infamous helicopter that would take him between his duties as a Brave and a Falcon in the 90s.

“It is not the helicopter and still to this day, Rich this is no lie, still to this day I have no idea where that helicopter came from,” Sanders admitted. “I have no idea, Rich it’s not like I said ‘hey guys I need a helicopter to get me from practice to 85 south all the way to the stadium.’”

Sanders may not have asked, but he surely received. As helicopter travel became a routine for him and a long-lasting fascination for sports fans.

“I don’t know where it came from, all I know, all I can recollect is landing on the practice field, I went in and took a shower, and got on the helicopter and went down and played some baseball. And it just kept happening day after day after day, I have no idea who paid for it, who sanctioned it, who told them where to land, I have no idea to this day,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ Mystery Helicopter

The origins of the helicopter may have been unknown, but Sanders knew one thing about it. That it was most definitely for him.

“It’s sort of like if a helicopter lands on the field everyone looks around and I say it’s gotta be for me, this has to be for me. Who else?” Sanders asked. “It’s like when I had a Lamborghini Diablo delivered to the hotel and we were just coming back from practice with the San Fransisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Miami and everyone looked around and Eric Davis said, ‘it ain’t but one guy that would do something stupid like this. Yeah, that’s for me.’”

Primetime traveling in style is clearly mandatory, known in his playing days and now his coaching days for his flashy style, entertaining sound bites, and exuberant confidence. He’s now the head coach of Colorado’s football team, and fans will have to stay tuned to see if a helicopter ever touches the practice field in Boulder any time soon.

“I have no idea, to this day I don’t know if it was a television station or how it happened, I really don’t. But it was just happening every day, I would just see at the conclusion of practice, practice winding down, I see a helicopter flying in getting ready to land,” Sanders said.