Deion Sanders Slams ‘Soft’ NFL Hall of Fame Voting, Campaigns for Devin Hester

Deion Sanders feels that Pro Football Hall of Fame voters have gotten “soft,” though he disagrees with one player’s exclusion from the Class of 2023.

The Colorado head football coach, who is in favor of allowing only players who changed the game to be enshrined in Canton, told Peter King of NBC Sports Friday that former kick/punt returner Devin Hester belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“How can Devin Hester not be in the Hall of Fame? Devin Hester changed the game,” Sanders said on Super Bowl LVII Radio Row. “When you think about returners or anything, he changed the game. For the second year straight, that stuff makes me mad, man.”

Hester missed out on being elected Thursday during the 2023 NFL Honors, his second year on the ballot. In both seasons of eligibility, Hester has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists. Selected in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears as a receiver, Hester primarily spent his 11-year career as a kick and punt return specialist.

And for 11 seasons, he did it better than anybody has ever done it. Hester amassed 14 punt and five kick returns for touchdowns over the course of his career. He garnered three All-Pro selections and is a member of both the NFL 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team.

Sanders noted that Hester’s uniqueness made him stand out among his peers.

“He’s unique,” Sanders said. “You gotta look at the situation uniquely. He’s unique. He did something that has never been done before. You couldn’t even get up to go pee, you would hold it on fourth down because of Devin Hester.”

Deion Sanders, Devin Hester Frustrated By Hall of Fame Exclusion

Hester said on ESPN‘s “Keyshawn, JWill, and Max” Friday that he was frustrated after being passed over another year.

“You have all high hopes of making the Hall of Fame and not making it, especially for players that they feel like they deserve to be in,” Hester said. “Certain players, you know, it’s okay. When it comes, it comes. But when you feel like you should be in sooner than later, then it is frustrating.”