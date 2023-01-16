The guest list for the ManningCast on Monday Night Football has been released. Peyton and Eli Manning will welcome current and former NFL players and coaches onto the broadcast for the NFC Wild Card game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers.

ESPN announced that Deion Sanders, Tedy Bruschi and Dan Campbell will join Monday’s broadcast.

Sanders, an NFL legend, recently took the head coaching job at Colorado. Bruschi was a star linebacker with the New England Patriots from 1996-2008. Campbell currently serves as the head coach of the Lions.

The guests are set for tonight's MNF with Peyton and Eli finale 🏈 pic.twitter.com/e45GVBLFfm — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2023

Monday marks the first time ESPN has run the ManningCast during the NFL postseason. It served as the staple alternate broadcast for multiple Monday Night Football games during the regular season.

The final Wild Card game of the playoffs features a matchup that we saw during Week 1. The Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium 19-3. Since then, Dallas and Tampa Bay went two different directions.

Dallas would love to get revenge and keep its Super Bowl hopes alive. On the other sideline, though, Tom Brady isn’t quite ready to call it a career just yet. It should be a fun one.

The Wild Card version of the ManningCast will be the final one ESPN runs of the NFL season.

