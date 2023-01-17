Deion Sanders Unimpressed with Offense in Cowboys-Bucs Game

Peyton and Eli Manning welcomed Colorado head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to the ManningCast for Monday’s playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders arrived early in the first quarter with both teams still figuring out their offenses for the game.

The first four possessions of the game were all three-and-outs. Both teams combined for 12 plays and -2 yards over those first four possessions.

Tom Brady was 1-for-4 for two yards and Dak Prescott was 0-for-3 with a sack.

After the fourth possession, Sanders asked the Manning brothers if they could explain what was going on the field.

“Both quarterbacks, what’s going on right now?” Sanders said. “Have any of these guys completed a pass?”

“It’s a defensive game,” Peyton Manning said. “We brought you on to talk offense and it’s all defense so far.”

On the next possession after Sanders’ quip, the Cowboys went down the field and scored a touchdown. Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz on a 22-yard seam pass across the middle of the field.

Deion Sanders One of Three Guests for Playoff ManningCast

Deion Sanders is one of three guests hopping on the ManningCast for Monday’s game. The other two are former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Bruschi is currently the senior advisor to the head coach Jedd Fisch at Arizona.

Campbell played three seasons with the Cowboys in the 2000s.

Monday is the first time the ManningCast is ever being used for a playoff game.