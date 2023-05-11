After hearing his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, DeMarcco Hellams has agreed to his contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons drafted him in the seventh round last month.

Hellams’ deal is for four years and $3.946 million, including a $106,300 signing bonus, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. The former Alabama star is coming off a career year with the Crimson Tide, which helped him become an NFL draft pick.

Hellams totaled a career-high 108 tackles last year, which led an Alabama defense that included Will Anderson Jr. He also added 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and an interceptions as part of his huge season. The Falcons selected him with the No. 224 overall pick before selecting former South Carolina center Jovaughn Gwynn with the next pick at No. 225.

Atlanta had six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, and made quite a splash with the No. 8 overall pick by selecting Bijan Robinson out of Texas. The Falcons also added former Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron to help sure up the offensive line and used their third-round pick to take defensive end Zach Harrison out of Ohio State.

Atlanta is coming off an up-and-down season in 2022, finishing with a 7-10 record as Marcus Mariota started most of the year at quarterback. Now, Mariota is in Las Vegas with the Raiders, opening the door for Desmond Ridder — who started four games in 2022 — to take the reins after the Falcons decided not to draft a quarterback.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein: DeMarcco Hellams ‘has a chance to become a good backup or plus special teams player’

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided his assessment Hellams ahead of the draft, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of the defensive back. He specifically pointed out his coverage and tackling, acknowledging some of the positives to his game and explaining where improvements could be made.

“Boundary safety with good size and adequate anticipation but a lack of quality make-up burst when beaten over the top,” Zierlein said. “Hellams can cover tight ends and is comfortable in split zone looks but needs to do a much better job of staying deeper than the deepest target.

“He’s fairly consistent as a tackler but doesn’t always take the most efficient routes to the ball. He’s physical and can play high or low. Hellams has a chance to become a good backup and plus special teams player.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.