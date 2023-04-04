Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks found himself in some legal trouble over the weekend. The second-year player was arrested on three charges on Saturday, including a third-degree charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

9 News reported on Hicks’ arrest from the weekend. Police pulled the cornerback over after he “disobeyed a stop sign.” He was also cited for having an expired drivers license of less than four months.

Per the report, Hicks is out on bond. The arrest happened in Florida.

Hicks was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. During his college career, Hicks piled up 107 career tackles and accounted for 16 pass breakups with one interception.