Denver Broncos Hiring QB Coach Six Years Younger Than Russell Wilson

Respect your … youngers? That’s what Russell Wilson will have to do next year as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos after the organization made an interesting staff addition.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos hired former NFL quarterback Davis Webb to be the team’s quarterbacks coach. He served as Daniel Jones’ backup last season with the New York Giants.

That’s not too uncommon, right? Webb has played the position in the NFL, so the transition makes sense. The kicker? He’s only 28 years old. Wilson is 34.

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

It’s an interesting step for the six-year NFL veteran. He’ll be the position coach for Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and winner of Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wilson and the Broncos offense did sputter quite a bit during the 2022 season. He threw 16 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions and was sacked 55 times — the most in his career.

Denver is going through some major coaching changes this offseason in hopes of correcting the errors. Who knows, perhaps Webb could be the quarterback whisperer that gets Wilson back in the right direction.

In six seasons in the NFL, Webb spent times with the Giants (2017, 2022), New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019-21).

Denver Broncos Hire Vance Joseph as Defensive Coordinator

Sean Payton adding Davis Webb to the coaching staff isn’t the only hire he’s made this week. The Denver Broncos are also bringing in Vance Joseph to be the defensive coordinator.

Thursday, Adam Schefter reported the Broncos were hiring Joseph to be the team’s DC. He previously served as the team’s head coach from 2017-18.

Former Broncos’ head coach Vance Joseph is returning to Denver as the team’s new defensive coordinator, as @PSchrags also reported. He will run the Broncos defense for HC Sean Payton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Payton had also interviewed former NFL head coach Rex Ryan for the position.

Joseph spent the past four seasons working as the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals (2019-22). His time as a coach in the NFL dates back to 2005, when he received his first opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers.