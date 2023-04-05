Legendary QB John Elway, Denver Broncos Amicably Part Ways

For the first time in a long time, John Elway does not have a job title with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos legend amicably parted ways last month following a meeting with first-year owner and CEO Greg Penner. Elway spent the past year serving as an outside consultant for the Broncos, and with his contract expiring, decided to step away.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,’’ Elway said Tuesday to 9NEWS in Denver. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George (Paton) if I can.’’

Elway played quarterback for the Broncos for all 16 years of his NFL career, leading the franchise to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1998 and 1999. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has his No. 7 jersey retired at Empower Field at Mile High.

But after his playing career, he transitioned to a career as an executive, serving as the General Manager and Executive VP of football operations for the Broncos. Elway served in that role for 10 years before becoming the President of football operations, which he did for one year before becoming a consultant.

Elway Will Still be in the Mix

John Elway may not have a formal title with the team anymore, but his prominence to the franchise is still undeniable. Aside from his success on the field, as a general manger he brought the Broncos five consecutive AFC West Division titles, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl win in 2015, and he plans on still making an impact when needed.

“I’ll still be around as a resource,’’ Elway said. “I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection which is what I wanted. I didn’t want an obligation. I’m getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule. If there’s something I can help them with I’d do that.”