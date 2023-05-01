When the Denver Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy, they expected him to become the next great NFL wide receiver.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been a straight line to the top for the former Alabama pass catcher. Since being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy has dealt with now three different head coaches, and a myriad of injuries.

Still, the Broncos believe in his talent. On Monday, they made the decision to pick up his fifth-year option, securing his service for the next two seasons, at least.

“The #Broncos are picking up the fifth-year option on WR Jerry Jeudy, sources say, locking him in for 2024,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “No surprise, they had plenty of interest from teams wanting to trade for him, but Jeudy is a big part of their future.”

Last season, Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns. The bigger story though was the amount of teams inquiring regarding a potential trade for the wide receiver.

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton on trading Jerry Jeudy: ‘We’re not’

Evidently, Sean Payton isn’t keen on moving away from Jeudy, or his fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Earlier in the offseason, he touched on the topic, emphatically denying any trade ideas.

“I see and read just like everyone else does,” Payton told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘Alright.’ And so I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players.

“When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, (general manager) George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Broncos would only consider at least a first round pick for Jeudy.

Indisputably, Jerry Jeudy is talented, and it’s easy to see why the Denver Broncos prefer to keep him on their squad. Now, his future is confirmed, the star wide receiver isn’t going anywhere.