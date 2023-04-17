Russell Wilson couldn’t drive the Denver Broncos offense down the field last season and now he appears to have some trouble driving a golf cart on the links. The NFL quarterback actually flipped the cart into a bunker during a round.

It would seem that Wilson’s corny “Broncos Country Let’s Ride!” video has come full circle.

Mat Smith of 104.3 The Fan confirmed that Wilson flipped his golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course. The veteran quarterback was apparently searching for his ball and didn’t see the trap, driving directly into it.

Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE.



Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday.



No one was hurt. All is well.



The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 😂🤣@DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/repHtGY9D0 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 16, 2023

It seems like we’ve seen this before, doesn’t it? Oh yeah, that’s right, Andy Bernard drove the golf cart directly into a bunker during an episode of The Office.

Fortunately, Smith’s report indicates that nobody was injured when Wilson’s golf cart flipped.

It’s been a pretty rough year for Wilson since his arrival in Denver. The Broncos’ offense struggled mightily during his first year with the team and he produced one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022.

Now he’s got trouble keeping his golf cart out of bunkers. What kind of disastrous — or hilarious — situation will Wilson find himself in next?

Russell Wilson Rejected Multiple Trades Before Landing in Denver

Near the end of Wilson’s time with the Seattle Seahawks, it became pretty clear he would be traded. It was essentially a matter of where he’d land.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson declined trades to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders before joining the Broncos. How different might the 2022 season have been if he signed with either of those teams?

“I’ll give you one from last year, just so I don’t ruin anything from this year,” Rapoport said. “There were times last year where I was convinced at the Combine that either the Eagles or the Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson.

“That was one where you kind of stopped everything and were like, ‘hang on.’ Now, it turned out that was not something he was into and he was only into going to the Broncos. But, as far as stop everything and get to work, that was something that I think shook my brain a little bit.”

Wilson struggled during his first season in Denver, throwing just 16 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions. The Broncos ended the year with a 5-12 record.

Not exactly the type of season fans expected from a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.