The Denver Broncos are heavily courting Fox Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton to become the franchise’s next head coach.

Payton interviewed for the vacancy on Jan. 17 and has a second interview lined up Wednesday. He is believed to be the first candidate to receive a second interview. Colin Cowherd, a colleague of Payton and host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” revealed on his show Tuesday that the Broncos have already made a decision on who they want to hire.

"Denver wants Sean Payton. Russell Wilson wants Sean Payton."



“I’ve been told the Broncos have made a decision,” Cowherd said. “They want Sean Payton [quarterback] Russell Wilson has told the Broncos owners he wants Sean Payton.”

Payton, of course, has to want Denver in return. Cowherd has some doubts this is the case and noted the non-football stuff that comes with Wilson could make the job unattractive. Cowherd said on his show last week that Wilson had “legally” contacted Payton.

“Russell Wilson has contacted Sean — legally, by the way, through channels,” Cowherd said. “He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing… knows he needs fixing.”

Cowherd went on to say that if he were Payton, he’d decline the Broncos’ offer. Both share a friendship, with Payton appearing on Cowherd’s show weekly throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Sean Payton Reveals Potential Compensation

To hire Payton, however, a team must make a deal with the New Orleans Saints, who own his rights through the 2024 season. Payton retired following the 2021 campaign after 15 seasons at the helm. Payton guided the team to a 152-89 record. New Orleans made nine playoff appearances. They lifted the Lombardi Trophy after a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Payton told Cowherd on Jan. 16 that he and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis have already discussed what the potential compensation could be.

“Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick,” Payton said. “Each team has different ammo or different pick selections. It could be a future one where maybe you have to throw in something.”