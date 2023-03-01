Former Las Vegas Raider Derek Carr is a popular fellow this week at the NFL Scouting combine. He’s in Indianapolis, meeting with teams. Call it a giant job interview with only millions of dollars and prestige on the line. No stress at all.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Carr, the free agent quarterback, is meeting with the New York Jets contingent sometime Wednesday. Team owner Woody Johnson also is joining.

Rapoport shared other meetups on the Derek Carr Indy itinerary. He said the popular free agent took a meeting Tuesday with both the Saints and Panthers. Carolina owner David Tepper was part of the Panther group. Gayle Benson, who owns the Saints, wasn’t with her New Orleans crew as they chatted with Carr. However, she’s already met with the quarterback.

Derek Carr could be the most popular free-agent quarterback on the market this off-season. He spent his entire career with the Raiders. But new coach Josh McDaniels decided to retool the offense and benched Carr in December. Rather than be traded, Carr asked for his release in mid-February.

Aaron Rodgers is the only other quarterback who surpasses Carr in the free agent buzz. That’s because the Packers quarterback is playing coy for the second straight season. Other teams aren’t sure if Rodgers even wants to play again. He returned from a four-day isolation retreat last week and is now talking about the process of finding himself.

But with Derek Carr, teams don’t have that worry. Carr made the Pro Bowl Games as a Raider rep. Now, he moves on to a new home. Which one?

Carr has met with the Saints twice. And his visit Wednesday with the Jets also will be his second. Jets GM Joe Douglas discussed the QB during a media gathering this week.

“Obviously you guys have seen reports about us bringing Derek Carr in about a week and a half ago,” Douglas told reporters. “I can tell you that was a fantastic visit. Really enjoyed spending time with him. He’s the only quarterback I can really shed any light on for you guys since he’s the only quarterback that’s a free agent.

“He left a strong impression with everybody. We’re going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason, we’re going to look at every available option. When it’s time to make the right decision, we’re going to make the best decision for the Jets.”