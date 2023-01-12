Derek Carr Pens Emotional Goodbye Letter To Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr said goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, penning an emotional letter to the franchise and fanbase.

The veteran quarterback posted the letter on Twitter, saying it “breaks my heart” he didn’t get the opportunity to say goodbye in person.

“We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together,” Carr wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me.

“It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.”

First-year head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr, 31, after the Raiders’ 13-10 Week 16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carr subsequently stepped away from the team to avoid being a distraction. He entered the 2022 season fresh off inking a three-year, $121.5 million extension in the spring. The deal, however, allowed Las Vegas to cut him within three days of Super Bowl LVII for a $5.625 million salary cap hit.

Derek Carr Leaving Raiders Atop Numerous Passing Categories

Carr, a second-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, will leave Las Vegas as the franchise’s all-time leading passer. In nine seasons, Carr threw for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions on 64.6% passing. In 15 games this season, he threw for 3,522 with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 60.8% passing.

Carr added in his statement that he’s looking forward to a new city and team.

“I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr wrote. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I’ve always wanted and what I will continue to work towards.”