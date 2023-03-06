Derek Carr Reportedly Has a ‘Slight Lean’ Toward One NFL Team

As NFL free agency looms, former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has plenty of teams vying for his services. However, one stands out above the rest.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Carr has a “slight lean” toward the New York Jets. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are also contenders.

Of course, the Jets have also been linked to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is still weighing his options — which include retirement, returning to the Packers or requesting a trade — for the 2023 season.

If Rodgers decides he wants to play for the Jets, Carr would likely have to find another landing spot. Either way, it seems New York is destined for a new quarterback after starting three players at the position and finishing 7-10 in 2022.

The Jets met with Carr this past week at the NFL Combine, and coach Robert Saleh came away impressed.

“Derek’s got an elite makeup with regards to football IQ,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “He’s got tremendous accuracy and arm strength. He can put the ball anywhere you want. He’s underrated in terms of a scrambler, being able to move out of the pocket and all that stuff.

The 2023 NFL free agency period begins on March 15.

Derek Carr Searching For New NFL Home After Release From Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders released Derek Carr on Feb. 14, beginning a new era for the franchise. A former second-round pick out of Fresno State in 2014, he spent the first nine seasons of his career with the team.

In that span, Carr led the Raiders to two playoff appearances and made four Pro Bowls, including this past season. He leaves Las Vegas as the franchise’s all-time leading passer with 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.

Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as Las Vegas finished 6-11 in 2022.