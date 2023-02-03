Derek Carr Takes Shot at Raiders Amid Trade Speculation at Pro Bowl Games

It did not take long for Derek Carr to take a shot at the Las Vegas Raiders amid trade speculation.

Carr threw last during the first skills competition at the Pro Bowl Games Thursday night. In an interview with ESPN’s Ryan Clark, Carr took a shot at the Raiders, who previously said they would explore a trade for the quarterback.

Since that signaled the end of Carr’s time with the franchise, he had no problem taking a parting shot at the likely way out.

Derek Carr got jokes 🤣



“Probably why I’m going somewhere else” pic.twitter.com/ROPRujyKSf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

“Not that hot, probably why I’m going somewhere else,” Carr said to Clark when asked if he was ever that hot throwing the football.

Carr had 31 points in the new skill competition where he had to hit a variety of still and moving targets. Of course, the Raiders quarterback represented the AFC, coached by Peyton Manning.

The Pro Bowl Games and eventual flag football game replaced the traditional format of an actual game this season.

With a little more levity, Carr decided to let the Raiders know that he was ready to get out of Vegas after the season.

Carr was benched for Jarrett Stidham by head coach Josh McDaniels for the final two games of the regular season.

Derek Carr takes shot at Raiders after trade rumors

Carr finished the 2022 season with 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 60.8% completion percentage. Overall, Carr had 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns, 99 interceptions and a 64.6% completion percentage with the Raiders.

Well, don’t let the door hit you on the way out Las Vegas! Seems like Carr was ready to get out of the franchise that drafted him in 2014.

Carr did not see much playoff success. He led the Raiders to the playoffs last season but lost in the Wild Card round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carr was well on his way to a first round bye in 2016, but suffered a season ending injury in the penultimate regular season game. The Raiders lost in the Wild Card round two weeks later.

It remains to be seen where Carr goes next, but the relationship with the Raiders definitely soured this year. Maybe it was a McDaniels issue.

But while he had fun at the Pro Bowl Games, Carr had no issue with a parting shot at the Raiders before a potential trade.