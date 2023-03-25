Former NFL Defensive Lineman Derek Wolfe Mixed Mushrooms With Adderall Before Games To Go Into Rage Mode

Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe used to mix mushrooms and Adderall before games to get hyper focused.

While with the Denver Broncos, Wolfe took quite the approach to get amped up for games. It certainly helped his performance for a handful of years, if we’re being honest.

Wolfe told Joe Rogan about his usage of substances pregame and ended up doing some wild stuff. Well, Wolfe put it differently.

“Before games, I was taking microdoses. . . . I’m f—ing taking mushrooms and Adderall before I play,” Wolfe said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “Dude, the f—ing focus is out of control. I would just, like, before games, I would get myself pissed off – so I just would start thinking about my childhood, all the s–t I went through as a kid. And it would f—ing get me into this rage mode. It was like this crazy controlled rage.”

Rage mode, as Wolfe called it, must’ve worked for the former defensive star.

“So Adderall, mushrooms and childhood rage altogether in a 280-pound savage,” Rogan replied with a laugh.

Wolfe detailed what he actually said to opposing players, such as quarterbacks. Doped up like that is wild.

“Just, f—ing, such a meathead,” Wolfe said. “Saying wild, crazy s–t to quarterbacks. I told a guy I was going to f—ing eat his kids. It was crazy … That’s what you do, man. It’s a head game. I’m trying to get in his head.”

Derek Wolfe Went Into Rage Mode Pregame in NFL

In nine seasons, Wolfe finished with 350 total tackles, 225 solo tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, 17 pass deflections and one defensive touchdown.

Wolfe also revealed he was temporarily paralyzed while playing in the NFL but managed to recover. He returned to action two weeks after that scary incident.

Safe to say, Wolfe is absolute savage or another explicit term to quote Rogan. Maybe more defensive lineman can rack up numbers like the former Broncos star by taking mushrooms and Adderall.

Wolfe regularly hunts big game, such as mountain lions, in his spare time now. The former defensive lineman hunted with a bow and arrow. Now that’s awesome.

The hyper focus-type drugs definitely worked on the football field for Wolfe, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

But maybe that’s not the best idea for hunting. Sometimes stealth is the best practice for that type of activity.

Either way, tip of the cap to him.