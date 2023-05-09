Despite cancer diagnosis, Foster Moreau has offer on table from NFL team, growing interest

Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau discovered he has cancer less than two months ago but he is already fielding interest from NFL teams again.

According to WWLTV reporter Brooke Kirchhofer, Moreau has an offer “on the table” from the Saints, the team whose medical staff discovered his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during a routine physical.

“TE Foster Moreau has an offer on the table from the #Saints but Moreau is also receiving attention from other teams,” Kirchhofer shared.

It’s not much of a surprise that teams are still showing the former LSU standout their interest, despite his diagnosis. Moreau wrapped up the best year of his pro football career thus far in his 2022 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

During his four years in the National Football League with Las Vegas, he has pulled in 91 total catches for 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau receives cancer diagnosis amid free agency

Moreau played four seasons with the Tigers before going to the Raiders with the 137th-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished his last season with the team catching 22 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Moreau’s final two years at LSU saw him haul in 46 receptions total for over 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He left the Tigers as the seventh-ranked player in school history for receptions by a tight end with 52.

Following the 2022 season, Moreau’s contract with the Raiders expired, pushing him onto the free agent market. A routine checkup with the New Orleans Saints ended up changing his life.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau posted on Twitter in late March. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

After his diagnosis, Moreau shared his best advice to anyone concerned about their health.

“I’d say to anyone who doesn’t want to get a checkup, afraid to see your doctor, afraid to take whatever test you’ve gotta take, it’s not gonna change the outcome, right? It’s better to know.”

Outsider’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.