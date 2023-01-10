Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly conducted a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos Monday.

This is the second consecutive offseason Harbaugh, 59, has entertained jumping back into the NFL coaching ranks. He interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job last year before returning to the Wolverines after he wasn’t offered the job. The Broncos job is available after Denver fired Nathaniel Hackett after less than one season at the helm.

Now Harbaugh could be the top choice for the Broncos, should they be able to pry him away from Ann Arbor.

“The Broncos kicked off their head coaching search on Monday by conducting a virtual interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh,” Pelissero said on Good Morning Football. “The sides spoke, I’m told, for over two hours. Harbaugh of course, put out a statement just last week saying that while things can change, ‘I expect to be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.’ It’s no secret Harbaugh has been weighing his NFL options in recent weeks, he now has emerged as a top candidate in Denver.”

Harbaugh is one of six reported candidates for the opening, a list which includes former New Orleans Saints head coach and current Fox Sports analyst Sean Payton.

“I watched him as a player and I admired him greatly as a player because he’s so competitive and the fire he has just comes naturally to him because he’s been involved in football his whole life,” Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg said last week of Harbaugh. “His father has the same fire in his belly, as does his brother John.

“That’s followed through with his coaching career, seeing the success he’s had at every level [of NFL and college].”

Harbaugh has spent the last eight years of his coaching career at Michigan, where he’s amassed a 74-25 record. The Wolverines have made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff, falling in the semifinal each season. Shortly after their 13-1 2022 campaign came to a close, Harbaugh released a statement on his future at Michigan.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbuagh wrote. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said, ‘Those Who Stay Will be Champions.’”