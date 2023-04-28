Detroit Lions phone lines lighting up with trade offers after taking Jahmyr Gibbs in 1st Round of the NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions puzzled several people last night with their selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 in the NFL Draft. It was confusing both because of where they picked him as well as why they picked him considering some of their other running backs.

However, on the day after, it seems as though it could be a sign of things to come in the form of a potential trade for Detroit.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this morning that the Lions are are ‘receiving trade calls’ regarding RB D’Andre Swift. In turn, Swift’s representation has ‘been in contact with the (Detroit Lions) about potentially moving to a new team’.

After the Gibbs pick last night, GM Brad Holmes described Swift as ‘a dynamic football player’. He added that their draft plans at that point ‘hadn’t really changed the math’ on Swift’s status with the team. Even so, Swift wasn’t a draft pick of the new front office and staff in Detroit featuring names like Holmes and Dan Campbell. With him on the final year of his rookie deal, that could make him a financial asset at this point for the franchise.

Swift has appeared in 40 games for the Detroit Lions over his three seasons with the team. That includes 16 starts in the backfield. In that time, he has produced over 2,800 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns.

The Lion’s signing of David Montgomery already complicated this issue after the team lost Jamaal Williams this offseason. Now, with this draft pick made, it might end up as the writing for the wall when it comes to D’Andre Swift’s time in Detroit.

