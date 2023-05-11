The Detroit Lions have signed rookie wideout Antoine Green to his rookie contract. His deal spans four years for $3.956 million including a $116,760 signing bonus.

He was Detroit’s seventh-round draft choice this season, and he was selected with the second pick in the final round.

Green posted fantastic production for North Carolina over the past two seasons, hauling in 72 total catches for 1,310 receiving yards, while bringing in 12 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound former Tar Heel pass catcher had been a feature of North Carolina’s receiver room for the past five seasons before turning pro.

One of the most significant moments of Green’s time at North Carolina came last season when he caught a game-tying touchdown with time expiring against rival NC State.

Trailing 24-17 with seconds left on the clock, quarterback Drake Maye found Green in the endzone as the clock expired to tie the game. Although North Carolina went on to lose the game in the second overtime, the impact of Green in front of the fans at Chapel Hill won’t soon be forgotten.