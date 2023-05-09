It’s been a rough few weeks for Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill. The former Arizona standout was slapped with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL‘s gambling policy a few weeks ago. Now, he’s searching for a new team.

Detroit waived Stanley and two other players on Tuesday. The team released a brief statement on social media regarding the roster moves. The Lions also waived cornerback Mac McCain and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

#Lions have waived WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain and DL Demetrius Taylor. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 9, 2023

Berryhill was one of five players — four of which played for the Lions — to face suspension by the NFL. He and fellow receiver Jameson Williams received six-game suspensions.

Other Lions to get hit with suspensions included receiver Quintez Cephus and defensive back CJ Moore. Washington Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney was also suspended. All three must apply for reinstatement following the 2023 season.

Berryhill went undrafted out of Arizona in 2022. He briefly stopped with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals as part of the practice squad before landing in Detroit. He didn’t record any stats during his rookie season.

Berryhill played four seasons at Arizona but became a primary target in the passing attack in 2021. He produced his best year, hauling in 83 passes for 744 yards and a touchdown. The receiver also churned out 156 return yards on 18 attempts.

Over the course of his career with the Wildcats, Berryhill totaled 1,477 receiving yards and nine touchdown grabs on 139 receptions.

Statement released from camp of Lions WR Jameson Williams

The biggest loss for the Lions regarding the gambling suspensions is wide receiver Jameson Williams. The former first-round pick will miss six games of the 2023 season — his second in the NFL.

Shortly after the league announced the suspension, Williams’ representation released a statement.

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit.”

Then the agents described what happened. “However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.

“Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Williams’ didn’t have much of a rookie season with the Lions. Coming off an ACL injury he suffered at the end of the 2021 season at Alabama, he played in just six games. He totaled one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown and also had one carry for 40 yards.