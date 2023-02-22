Detroit Lions Working on Mending Relationship With HOF Receiver Calvin Johnson

The relationship between the Detroit Lions and franchise legend Calvin Johnson has been frosty since he retired in 2016. But it seems a thaw might be starting in the relationship between the Hall of Fame wideout and the NFL team he played with his entire career.

Speaking recently with Jim Rome, Johnson said that his relationship with the team is much improved. It originally soured when the Lions requested back contract bonus money after Johnson abruptly retired.

“I think we’re having some good conversations,” Johnson said. “I’ll be able to get back around football and be able to help out the team, not that they need my help, but I have a lot of experience to share with those guys.”

"I'm excited just to be around the team again." - Calvin Johnson on his improved relationship with the Lions.

There is no shortage of fan support for Johnson coming back into the fold for the Lions. He thanked the city of Detroit and fans but not the team when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. When he was honored at Ford Field after his Hall of Fame induction, he got uproarious cheers. When owner Sheila Ford Hamp tried to speak, boos drowned out her remarks.

It’s certainly a far cry from naming Johnson a team ambassador. But any improvement in the relationship with his lone NFL team will be welcome news for Lions fans.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Puts City of Detroit on Blast in Free Agency Tweet

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons took a shot at the Motor City on Monday. A tweet mentioned a trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions that did not even involve Parsons. Yet he still felt the need to chime in and diss Detroit.

The account reported that Lions wide receiver Amon Ra St Brown was recruiting Rams corner Jalen Ramsey to join him in Detroit. The tweet also had a quote from St Brown that hinted at a reunion between Ramsey and current Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

“Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with [Jared] Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me,” St Brown said according to the tweet.

Micah Parsons quoted the tweet and let the Lions have it. He said, “I’m sorry no one going from la to Detroit” followed by three crying with laughing emojis.