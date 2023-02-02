Devastated Skip Bayless Weighs in on Cowboys, Kellen Moore Situation

As the Dallas Cowboys blow up the coaching staff and try to move toward a new era, who will think about Skip Bayless?! The FOX Sports personality is rather broken up about all of this staff news. Especially the Kellen Moore situation.

We just might see Skip Bayless trade in his Cowboys jersey for a Chargers jersey. At least, if we can take his latest rant seriously. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was quickly scooped up by the Los Angeles team and they are looking to do some big things.

Apparently, Moore was so important for Dallas that Skip thinks he may help the Chargers make the Super Bowl. Even if they have to go through Arrowhead! It sounds a little crazy because it is a little crazy.

“It’s a match made in Super Bowl heaven.”@RealSkipBayless on ex-Cowboys OC Kellen Moore joining Chargers pic.twitter.com/x3lXkgBc5g — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2023

Shannon Sharpe seems to think that the Chargers are going to do well. But he couldn’t help but laugh a bit as his cohost despaired about the Cowboys’ decision to give Moore away.

“Shell shocked and devastated by [the decision],” Skip said about it.

It is hard to tell if Bayless is a genuine Cowboys fan or if it is all for show. He does things that no other fan would do. He’s more negative than most. When things are good, they’re good, but when they go bad the sky is falling. Perhaps that’s how most fans act. But, it’s always come off as strange.

As Dallas lost once again in the playoffs, Skip Bayless was doing what he usually does, making a fool of himself.

Skip Bayless “Throws” Jersey Away

Like I said, it is hard to tell how Skip Bayless feels about Dallas. If he were a fan, surely he wouldn’t be so miserable all the time about it, right? Hell, I’m not even a fan of the team, but I know they had a fun and interesting season in 2022. Lots of ups and downs and a lot of wins.

Still, for Bayless, nothing is good enough. When Dallas lost, he had enough. Or so he wants us to think. Once again, he made a big deal out of it, and even made a video. It showed the FOX host throwing away his Dak Prescott jersey.

The thing is, it wasn’t convincing. We could see just how fake the entire thing was as soon as it was posted. Empty trash can, his wife gave him a cue to walk into the room – it was a mess.

Don’t worry though Outsiders. The next NFL season will be here soon enough and Skip Bayless will be all-in on the Cowboys once again. Just to do it all over.