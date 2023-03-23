Devin McCourty is a New England Patriots legend. He retired following the 2022-23 season and has been very open with the public about his time in New England since then. Most recently, that’s extended to Bill Belichick’s son, Steve Belichick.

While he’s proven to be a capable coach who inherited some talent from his dad, there’s no denying that nepotism played some role in getting him his job coaching the NFL team that his dad runs.

Perhaps no better story explains both that nepotism and the talent that Steve Belichick has for coaching than the one Devin McCourty told to Green Light with Chris Long.

Pretty wild Steve Belichick story from Devin McCourty on @greenlight. Said Bill Belichick told Steve just before spring workouts in '15 that he'd be coaching safeties.



Just before the 2015 season, Belichick was told immediately before spring workouts that he’d be coaching the safeties. According to McCourty, he walked in and admitted, “Yo I’m going to be honest with y’all. I don’t know what the F I’m doing right now.”

At the time, New England had an experienced safeties room. Along with Devin McCourty, there was Patrick Chung, Nate Ebner, and Duron Harmon. So, Belichick decided to lean on those safeties and their veteran experience. He learned from them and was a quick study of the position, making him a better coach.

“He came in and was like, I’m going to learn from some veterans that I’ve got in this room, take advantage of the opportunity that I get, and I’m going to grow as a coach.”

Since then, Steve Belichick has proven to be an excellent coach. McCourty thinks that was best exemplified by the game against Tampa Bay in 2021, against Tom Brady.

Today, Belichick is working with linebackers and is the defensive play caller. New England has won three Super Bowls since he became a defensive assistant on the team.

Devin McCourty on the New England Quarterback Situation

There was a fairly loud quarterback controversy in New England as Mac Jones struggled in 2022. In the past, Devin McCourty came to his defense. However, after his retirement, McCourty did bring up concerns that the defense had.

“I think player-wise there was enough trust that we’re going to put the best guy out there,” Devin McCourty said on The Greg Hill Show.

“But the struggles on offense, I think there were some guys in the locker room that were like, ‘Let’s go with Zappe.’ Or, ‘No, Mac looked good today.’ It was just a back-and-forth, which to me, spoke more about what we had on offense than the quarterback. We never were solidified as an offensive group that guys had full confidence in anything we were doing. There was never true hope.”