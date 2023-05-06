Dexter Lawrence makes Saquon Barkley prediction after landing massive New York Giants contract

Dexter Lawrence is now a very rich man after receiving a gigantic extension from the New York Giants. He believes Saquon Barkley is going to follow suit.

While Lawrence and Barkley play on different sides of the football, it’s evident there’s immense respect between the teammates. During a press conference after inking his new contract, Lawrence explained why Barkley could be next.

The running back is currently franchise-tagged, but Lawrence believes that’s all about to change.

Dexter Lawrence believes Saquon Barkley "is going to get what he deserves."



Why?



"He’s a great player. He’s a great leader for us. One of the top players on the team. I’m excited to see what’s up for him."



Giants put franchise tag on Barkley earlier this offseason. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 5, 2023

Now, does Lawrence have some inside information via Giants GM Joe Schoen? That’s certainly plausible. Regardless, the Giants are a better team with Barkley, so it makes sense for both sides to get a deal done.

The Giants locked up Dexter Lawrence, along with Daniel Jones earlier this offseason. When they finally sign Saquon Barkley, they’re solid young core will be able to grow together for years to come.

More on Dexter Lawrence, mega-extension with New York Giants

Dexter Lawrence got paid — big time. The New York Giants and the All-Pro defensive tackle reached a lucrative extension that will keep him in the Big Apple for a few more years earlier this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Lawrence agreed to a four-year deal worth $90 million with the Giants. The defensive tackle receives $60 million in guaranteed money.

The deal makes Lawrence the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Lawrence posted 68 total tackles for New York during the 2022 campaign. He also racked up 7.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after such a productive season.

Lawrence just completed his fourth season in the NFL in 2022. He was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. With the Tigers, he won a pair of national championships.

During his college football career, Lawrence earned All-ACC honors three times. He finished his time at Clemson with 131 tackles and 10 sacks.

In four years with the Giants, Lawrence is responsible for 213 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. New York finished last year with a 9-7-1 record and earned a trip to the playoffs.

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this article.