Dexter Lawrence is about to get paid — big time. The New York Giants and the All-Pro defensive tackle reached a lucrative extension that will keep him in the Big Apple for a few more years.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Lawrence agreed to a four-year deal worth $90 million with the Giants. The defensive tackle receives $60 million in guaranteed money.

The deal makes Lawrence the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Lawrence posted 68 total tackles for New York during the 2022 campaign. He also racked up 7.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after such a productive season.

Lawrence just completed his fourth season in the NFL in 2022. He was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. With the Tigers, he won a pair of national championships.

During his college football career, Lawrence earned All-ACC honors three times. He finished his time at Clemson with 131 tackles and 10 sacks.

In four years with the Giants, Lawrence is responsible for 213 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. New York finished last year with a 9-7-1 record and earned a trip to the playoffs.

Giants also pick up fifth-year option for OL Andrew Thomas

The Giants have made some big splashes on both sides of the line this week. New York announced earlier in the week that it picked up the fifth-year option for offensive lineman Andrew Thomas. He’ll remain with the team through the 2024 season.

After going No. 4 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas signed a four-year deal worth $32.3 million. As a first-round draft pick, his rookie contract came with an automatic fifth-year option for the Giants.

Thomas has become a permanent starter for the Giants along the front line, starting in 44 games during his career. He’s coming off the best season of his young career in 2022, earning second-team All-Pro honors for the first time.

Thomas was the No. 4 overall selection out of Georgia during the 2020 NFL Draft. While with the Bulldogs, he was a two-time All-SEC offensive player and earned an All-American selection in 2019.

So far, the Giants have done a good job securing key players along the offensive and defensive lines during the offseason. The franchise is trying to carry momentum it gained during the 2022 season into the future.