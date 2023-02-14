Dez Bryant, Antonio Brown Agree With Wild Kanye West Claim About NFL, Super Bowl Being Rigged

Conspiracy theorists are out in full force after the conclusion of the 2022-23 NFL season ended in a Chiefs Super Bowl victory where superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the MVP trophy. One prominent former NFL player, wide receiver Antonio Brown, posted a video after the big game of Kanye West explaining how the NFL is rigged. Particularly, how it was rigged back during the 2020-21 Super Bowl as well, where Tom Brady’s Buccaneers defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Brown posted a minute-long clip on his Instagram of West detailing his view of that game and why it was fixed. Here was the famous musical artist’s thoughts:

Kanye West says 2021 Super Bowl was rigged in favor of Tom Brady

“I seen Mahomes throw that game,” West said of the 2021 Super Bowl. “I seen him thrown that game. And it’s so funny, it’s weird to me, cause I’m — you know, it’s like some bipolarity, right. Because I see Mahomes, and I can see it in his face. I seen a couple passes he threw, I knew the conversation. The conversation’s like…’you got a long career ahead of you, we need our boy (Tom Brady) to get seven rings. And I love Tom Brady too. So I’m torn, you know what I’m saying. You’re not always one thing.”

“I’m talking about when Tom Brady won that Super Bowl over Mahomes, right. So I seen him throw a pass and it look like Christian Laettner running up the court slow to me. Cause I seen it, I know, and I knew what the conversation was. The conversation was, ‘You got a long career ahead of you. We need this one. You’re not gonna be coming out and doing all this, you ain’t gonna be moonwalking today Mahomes.”

West and Brown weren’t the only folks with massive followings to believe in such a contrivance by the NFL. Another former NFL receiver, Cowboys great Dez Bryant, chimed in on the comments section of Brown’s post, agreeing that the game he once played is sometimes rigged:

“I gotta keep it G i’ll be lying if I didn’t say something similar… That was an obvious fixed game… Truthfully some of the things we all love can be corrupt… ain’t no such thing as a fair game… You gotta find your cult because this world share so many dishonest perspectives…”

Two former NFL players and one of the biggest musicians in the world all think the NFL is rigged — so the question remains: was it fixed?