Dez Bryant Predicts Where Odell Beckham, DeAndre Hopkins Will Sign As NFL Free Agents

Dez Bryant is calling his shot … when it comes to two free agent wide receivers. The former Dallas Cowboys star has some bold predictions when it comes to where Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins land before the 2023 season.

Sunday, Bryant took to Twitter to give his prediction about where the two receivers wind up. He thinks the two could be teammates next season.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Odell or D hop go to the Chiefs,” Bryant wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised if both guys go to the Chiefs.”

Those would be some major additions for Kansas City, especially after making a Super Bowl run this past season. With Patrick Mahomes under center, both Beckham and Hopkins could have big impacts.

Beckham missed the 2022 NFL regular season while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a championship following the 2021 regular season.

Hopkins played in nine games for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He totaled 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Having Beckham and Hopkins on the same sideline would give Mahomes even more weapons to work with. It’d give the Chiefs a great chance to repeat as Super Bowl champs and win a third ring in five years.

Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Record Straight on Contract Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. might’ve missed all of last season because of injury, but the three-time Pro Bowler is ready to return to the NFL. But he wants to make sure that he’s not being misrepresented.

Recent reports from Pro Football Talk indicated that the veteran receiver was looking for a contract in the neighborhood of $20 million. But Beckham refuted that report by sending out a message on Twitter.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me (that) said I want 20,” Beckham wrote. “All I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough.”

In March Beckham worked out for any interested teams. ESPN reported that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants were among the teams that watched the workout.

In eight games with the Rams in 2021, Beckham hauled in 27 catches for 305 yards with five touchdowns. He also had a touchdown grab in the Super Bowl prior to suffering the leg injury.

He’s still a proven threat and would be a great addition to a lot of NFL teams entering the 2023 season.