Dez Bryant Takes Victory Lap on NFL Reporter for Scooping Him

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is getting good at this free agency predicting otherwise known as reporting. And he’s reminding reporters who had the info first.

Let it be known that back on Sunday (March 19), Dez Bryant tweeted this about DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Odell or D hop go to the chiefs,” Bryant wrote. “I wouldn’t be surprised if both guys go to the chiefs.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Odell or D hop go to the chiefs… I wouldn’t be surprised if both guys go to the chiefs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 19, 2023

Give Dez Bryant His Social Media Reporting Props

That would be a big haul for the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions. Some fans might claim it’s unfair for Patrick Mahomes to add to his offensive toy box by KC signing Beckham and Hopkins to go along with tight end Travis Kelce.

Days later, NFL reporters are starting to pick up on the buzz that Bryant generated or at least amplified. Cowboys Insider Mike Fisher gave Bryant his flowers for the scoop, otherwise known as a hunch.

He wrote: “We’re going to suggest that this marks a long shot. But we’re also going to suggest that other teams in the AFC surely hope Dez’ “hunch” ends up being wrong.”

Then NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted how Kansas City may want to land both receivers and added a detail about how much cap room the Chiefs have left for such a signing. Kleiman credited Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated for the information.

Wrong says Dez. The former Cowboy tweeted: “Naw according to Dez Bryant.” And he added a couple of laughing/crying emojis.

Naw according to Dez Bryant 😂 😂 https://t.co/PcUkgYlSHy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 22, 2023

Jets, Chiefs in Market for Receivers

So, is Dez’s scoop really true? All these free agent signings or trades are connected in some way. The New York Jets are doing a lot of the heavy lifting as the team preps for the arrival of Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay.

The Jets traded receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round selection to the Browns for Cleveland’s second-round choice. Then, at the same time, the Jets signed free agent receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal. Hardman moved from Kansas City to New York.

The last remaining big receiver get in the free agency market is Beckham. And he could be looking at the Jets or going back to the Browns. He hasn’t played a game since the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl in February, 2022.

That leaves Hopkins, the star from Arizona. The rebuilding Cardinals could be shopping the 30-year-old Hopkins. And Dez Bryant possibly has an in on the situation. After all, he was hanging out with Hopkins in Dallas earlier this month. The two did a live stream together.