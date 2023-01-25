Did Micah Parsons Throw Shade at Dak Prescott?

It is officially the off-season for the Dallas Cowboys. Things didn’t end how they wanted, and Micah Parsons might be calling out Dak Prescott. There is no denying it, Dak didn’t play well in the Divisional Round. But is it time to move on?

For a tea that averages so many points a game, putting up 12 against the 49ers was deflating. The Cowboys had no way of generating consistent offense and it showed. Micah Parsons and the defense did all they could do, limiting the Niners to 19.

Now, there are multiple reasons why Dallas found themselves losing in the playoffs yet again without a conference championship appearance. Parsons quote tweeted a video of Bills GM Brandon Beane talking about what makes teams like Cincy and the Niners and others successful.

“Besides Mahomes,” Parsons said, “every team in the final 4 QB is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take!”

Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take! https://t.co/Md1CxGq49e — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 25, 2023

Now, even if this isn’t a direct shot at Dak (hard to think it isn’t) it still looks bad. You don’t want people speculating if your defensive star is on good terms with the quarterback. So, what does Dallas do about this?

The one thing they could have done was win that game. However, it’s going to be another off-season wondering “what if?” once again.

Micah Parsons Don’t Back Down

The thing is, Micah Parsons is a competitor. He wants to win every time he steps out on the field. When he comes down the middle and makes contact with the ball carrier or quarterback, it’s clear. He knows that his job is to get tackles and stop the offense.

After saying he wanted to face the 49ers in the Divisional and then losing, Deebo Samuel clowned on No. 11 a bit. However, the Cowboy wasn’t going to just let that happen. Parsons was quick to respond back to the 49ers receiver.

“Lol what did you do today fam lol?! But congrats on the win! But don’t put me in this weak ass slide,” Parsons responded on Instagram.

Look. I know that he might be on thin ice talking about Dak Prescott like he was… but if I’m Dallas, I don’t want anyone else in his position than Micah Parsons. We’ll see where this little spat goes, if anywhere.

Do you think we will see both Parsons and Prescott suiting up for America’s Team next season?