DK Metcalf Reveals He Was Selected for NFL Drug Test After Viral Video, NBA All-Star Celebrity MVP

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was impressive during the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Friday.

Perhaps a little too impressive for the NFL…

Fresh off being named MVP after a 20-point, 10-rebound and 4-block performance, Metcalf revealed on Instagram that the NFL is requiring him to administer a Performance Enhancing Substance test Monday.

Metcalf didn’t comment on the matter, adding a simple shrug emoji.

From DK Metcalf’s IG story: NFL requiring him to administer Performance Enhancing Substance test following his MVP showing at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the viral video of his one-handed catch. SMH 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/P9XR5TO6R8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 19, 2023

Metcalf, the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, wowed with the same athleticism he showcases during Seahawks games. He finished a barrage of dunks, including a one-handed slam reminiscent of something you’d see from LeBron James. Metcalf guided Team Wade coached by NBA legend Dwyane Wade to an 81-78 victory over Team Ryan, coached by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

“It feels great,” Metcalf said after the game. “I didn’t ever think I was going to win MVP, I just came here to hoop around. It feels great. I thank y’all… It was just a great all-around experience to be on the court with some of these guys… a lot of legends that played in the NBA. It was just a blessing.”

Insane DK Metcalf Video has Fans Questioning Authenticity

In the event it wasn’t his basketball skills that caused the NFL to pause, perhaps it was the viral video of Metcalf showing off his insane hops that did. A video surfaced Friday of Metcalf leaping high into the air to haul in a pass during a training session. Like, really high, actually. Ironically, the Twitter account which shared the video captioned it “NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon.”

Metcalf, 25, is coming off another strong campaign in Seattle. He produced his second 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2022, finishing the year with a career-high 90 catches for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. He hauled in 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 41-23 NFC Wild Card loss to the 49ers last month.