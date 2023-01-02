Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Provides Update on QB Tua Tagovailoa

There’s a chance Tua Tagovailoa’s season is done. At the very least, he won’t see the field for the Miami Dolphins’ regular season finale against the New York Jets.

Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa, who recently entered concussion protocol. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback is “not part of the team’s QB plans” for Sunday.

Miami will turn to either Skylar Thompson or Teddy Bridgewater for the season finale on Sunday.

Tagovailoa suffered a head injury two weeks ago, though he didn’t come out of the game against the Green Bay Packers. He did not leave the game but entered concussion protocol a day later.

It’s the second time Tagovailoa has been in concussion protocol this year. He also entered protocol after Week 4, when he appeared to suffer head injuries in back-to-back games against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field in Miami’s game against Cincinnati. Many fans thought the Dolphins staff mishandled the severity of the quarterback’s injury from the week prior.

Should Tua Tagovailoa Call It a Season?

Suffering a second head injury in one season has many saying Tua Tagovailoa should hang it up for the rest of the year. Focusing on his health should be the top priority.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had some strong thoughts on the matter.

“When we talk about these head injuries, it’s nothing to play with,” Griffin said on Monday Night Countdown. “You’ve got to put the person before the player. I’m more concerned about Tua and his longevity of life than I am about whether he’s going to play on Sunday.

“What does this look like for Tua in the future? He should not play for the rest of this season. Whether you call it two concussions or three, two incidents or three incidents. It’s a repeat, and the hit … that we think he suffered the concussion on, it wasn’t that violent of a hit. It was a routine play. But because his head smacked off the ground, the repeat of all of those hits are starting to add up. So I’m more concerned with Tua and his family than about him playing the rest of the year.”