Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed off a new look Monday night. He shaved his beard and is going solely with a mustache.

Tagovailoa hosted his annual “Luau with Tua” Monday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Miami. And he modeled his light gray plaid suit along with his white Prada as he walked the red carpet. He told reporters that he knows his coach, Mike McDaniel, would love the look. McDaniel, after all, may be the best-dressed coach in the NFL now that Kliff Kingsbury is out of the league. Plus, there’s the thin ‘stache. We’re not sure if this is a look only for spring or one he’s planning to maintain through football season.

He does appear like the whole look makes him happy. And, he’s wearing a lei of fragrant purple and yellow flowers, which probably smell like home in Hawaii.

Tua Tagovailoa shows off the 'fit at Luau with Tua.



"I think Mike (McDaniel) would definitely love this."

Tua Tagovailoa already is doing a ton of work to make sure that the worst parts of 2022 don’t happen again. He was one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL as the season started. Then, he suffered a series of injuries during a Sunday to Thursday span of games in late September. The most significant injury was the concussion he suffered at Paycor Field in Cincinnati. He needed treatment at a downtown Cincinnati hospital, but was able to return to Miami with his teammates.

Tua Tagovailoa also suffered a concussion during a Christmas Day home game against the Green Bay Packers. Tua didn’t show symptoms of a concussion until after the game. He missed the rest of the season, including the Dolphins’ wildcard playoff loss against Buffalo.

He played in 13 games, with the Dolphins winning eight. When injuries sidelined him, Miami was 1-4. There were plenty of bright spots for the former first-rounder and Alabama star. He led the NFL in QB passer rating.

Tua Tagovailoa Is Dancing Through the Off Season

The luau Tua Tagovailoa hosted was the first time he’d spoken to the media since Christmas. He gave some standard answers.

“I’m very excited,” Tua Tagovailoa told reporters of the off-season. “I’m excited to get back out there, get to meet a lot of the newer guys, get to meet guys that have been in this system for a whole year now.”

He already has been working out with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle. Doctors have indicated that they don’t believe he’ll be prone for more concussions if he keeps playing. Miami, showing support for their quarterback, picked up Tua’s fifth-year option last month. He’ll earn $23.17 million fully guaranteed in 2024.

The Dolphins quarterback began training in jiu-jitsu this offseason to help protect his body against future head injuries.

And Miami is prepping for a longer run in the playoffs. The team hired defensive coordinator Jalen Ramsey and traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. A healthy Tua Tagovailoa also is in the plans.

Of course, no one can do the dance like the man of the hour, QB1.

How about a dancing Tua? He’s been showing off his island moves at various events across Miami. Here’s his performance from Monday night.