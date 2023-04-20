Don McIlhenny, Member of Original Dallas Cowboys Team, Dies at 88

Don McIlhenny, an original Dallas Cowboy and an NFL veteran, has died. The former running back was 88.

His family confirmed to the Dallas Morning News that McIlhenny died Tuesday. He’ll always be known as the first Cowboy ever to score a rushing touchdown. That was back in 1960, when America’s Team then was a fledgling NFL franchise.

But there was greatness in that first team. Future Hall of Famer Tom Landry, a native Texan, was the head coach. And future Hall of Famer Tex Schramm was the first general manager. Gil Brandt, who became a draft innovator, was the team’s first director of player personnel.

Here’s a trivia question for you. Who was Dallas’ first opponent? The Pittsburgh Steelers, who became an arch rival in the 1970s, opened the 1960 season against the Cowboys. And Don McIlhenny, a halfback, scored a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give his team a 21-7 lead. But that margin didn’t hold. The Cowboys lost 35-28 as future Hall of Famer Bobby Layne, a Texan playing for the Steelers, led the comeback.

Don McIlhenny, who was then a Green Bay Packer, takes a carry against the Rams and the LA Memorial Coliseum. The ph68. Mcllhenny died this week at the age of 88. (Bob D’Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images)

Don McIlhenny Knew Dallas. He Starred at SMU

Six months before the season started, the Cowboys drafted 36 players who had been on the rosters of the 12 other NFL teams. This included Don McIlhenny, who played for the Green Bay Packers when the Cowboys added him. But McIlhenny knew his way around Dallas. He played his college football at SMU. And he led the Mustangs in rushing his senior year.

The Detroit Lions selected McIlhenny in the third round of the 1956 draft. The Lions traded him to the Packers in 1957. With the Cowboys, McIlhenny started seven of 11 games. The Dallas franchise lost every game that year. The Cowboys released McIlhenny in October, 1961. By then, he’d played in 17 games with two touchdowns. He finished his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

McIlhenny settled in Dallas after football. His two sons, Lance and Lott, followed their dad and played for the Mustangs. Lance McIlhenny was the SMU quarterback when the Mustangs were dominating college football in the early 1980s with the “Pony Express” offense. Lance finished his career as the winningest quarterback in both SMU and Southwest Conference history.

Don McIlhenny is survived by his four children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His wife passed away in 2018.