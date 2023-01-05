Donations to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Surpass $6.6 Million as Jim Irsay, Robert Kraft Contribute

With each day that passes, another major donation is put up for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive including Jim Irsay and Robert Kraft. The NFL world has come together. This moment has shown that differences over a game can be put aside to do something greater.

More than $6.6 million in donations so far and counting for Damar Hamlin’s charity. Truly something amazing that fans, players, and so many others have made possible.

We already saw athletes like Tom Brady and Chris Jericho put up their own donations of $10,000. Kraft and the New England Patriots donated $18,003. That extra $3 is a tribute to Hamlin’s jersey number.

Meanwhile, Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are the top contributors at the moment. With a donation of $25,003, they are tied for the top donation so far. It feels like that number just keeps getting bigger as the days go by.

The top donation right now to Damar Hamlin's toy drive GoFundMe is from owner Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts: $25,003.



Total donations right now at $6.491 million.



Damar Hamlin’s toy drive had a goal of raising $2,500. By the time this is all said and done, they are going to be able to buy toys for every child in Buffalo and then some. If there is one silver lining to all of this, it is likely the massive amount of money this charity has been able to raise.

Truly touching to see.

Of course, people are waiting for any good news in terms of the health of Damar Hamlin. He has been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center ever since Monday night. While there have been some minor updates here and there, it’s a slow waiting game.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bills gave a brief update on Hamlin’s condition.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the statement said on Twitter.

It has been hard on fans, players, and especially Damar Hamlin’s family. Each bit of good news, no matter how small, helps keep spirits up. The NFL world still watches on and waits for more definitive progress in Hamlin’s recovery.