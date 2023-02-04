100,000 NFL Fans Have Signed Petition for Donna Kelce To Do Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss

Over 100,000 NFL fans signed a petition for Donna Kelce to do the coin toss at Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce is the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. A noted supporter and fan of both teams due to her sons, “Mama Kelce” was present at both team’s games this season.

She also has a combined jersey of Jason and Travis’ jersey numbers and colors. At this point, we are all about this idea in Arizona.

100,000 people have now signed a petition for Donna Kelce to do the coin toss at #SBLVII. #ChiefsKingdom | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VmthuVAbKg — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2023

We really need this. Just imagine the reaction of Jason and Travis at midfield before kickoff if their mother is out on the field.

This is the first pair of brothers to face off in the Super Bowl. We were robbed of a Peyton versus Eli Manning Super Bowl at one point.

We at least get this even though both Kelce brothers play offense and won’t be on the field at the same time. But they will be if Donna Kelce is at midfield tossing the coin to decide who gets the ball first.

We can see it now. The emotion from both brothers hugging each other before the coin toss and then their mother before kickoff. FOX is giving away money if they don’t make this happen.

Donna Kelce to do coin toss at Super Bowl LVII?

Speaking of Jason Kelce’s family, his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to Arizona in case she gives birth during the Super Bowl.

From what Jason told Travis on their podcast ‘New Heights’, his wife, Kylie, will be 38 weeks pregnant during Super Bowl week. In preparation for anything, he told his brother that she will be bringing her OB-GYN just in case ‘Kelce Baby No. 3’ wants to make an appearance at the family reunion in Glendale.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” said Jason. “That could be a Super ‘Kelce’ Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium? It’s officially scripted.”

“Dude, dude!…We’re in ‘The Matrix.’ There’s no f–king way,” Travis responded.

Everyone will make a big deal about this sibling rivalry for the game. Even so, a surprise birth from the next addition to their family would definitely make them feel as if it’s even more so their weekend, regardless of who’s team comes out on top.