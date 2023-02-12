Donna Kelce Reveals Split Outfit For Super Bowl 57

With sons Travis and Jason facing off against each other today, Donna Kelce is the most popular mother at State Farm Stadium this side of pop star Rhianna.

As Super Bowl fans know, oldest son Jason is the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Travis is the top tight end in the NFL and he stars for the Kansas City Chiefs. Both of Donna Kelce’s sons have Super Bowl rings of their own.

Travis and Jason’s mom is making sure she remains neutral for the biggest football game in the world. And that includes her game-day attire. Donna Kelce showed off her favorite sons’ outfit on social media. All of it was evenly divided from her ears to her toes.

Note the footwear. One shoe is green and silver and adorned with the number 62. The other is red and yellow with No. 87. Her jacket is evenly divided. So is her stadium-approved clear purse — features the numbers of both sons.

Donna Kelce’s shoe game is elite 🔥



A Decade Ago, Super Bowl Gave Us Harbaugh Brothers Coaching Against Each Other

Donna Kelce is the first mother to have two sons playing for different teams against each other in the Super Bowl. Something similar happened a decade ago. That’s when brothers coached against each other. Baltimore’s John Harbaugh won the Super Bowl against his brother, Jim, who led the San Francisco 49ers. Jack and wife, Jackie, were the proud parents of these two coaches. You may also remember this game for another detail. The lights went out for 34 minutes at the SuperDome in New Orleans. The Ravens owned a 28-6 lead and ended up winning, 41-34.

Brothers have faced each other in the World Series and Stanley Cup. After today’s Super Bowl, the only major league lacking a brother-to-brother championship is the NBA.

So let’s circle back to Donna Kelce. We’re giving Rhianna the most popular mother nod because she came into the game already famous. And millions will be tuning in for the halftime show to watch Rhianna perform.

But somewhere, Donna Kelce will be cheering for each of her boys. She and Ed, her husband, raised them in a Cleveland suburb. They both starred for the Cincinnati Bearcats. The NFL became the first time the brothers played for different teams.

To kick off Super Bowl week, Donna Kelce brought Travis and Jason a container of chocolate chip cookies. They each received a batch, with Donna handwriting their names on the lid, signing each “Love Mom.” She told Fox that she’ll go against tradition and not text her sons today. Rather, she left them a handwritten note tucked away in the cookie boxes.

Donna Kelce Says She’ll Visit Her Winning Son First

She already knows which son she’ll visit first after the game. She’ll head towards the winner, but not because he’ll ge her favorite.

“In the Super Bowl, you only have a chance to see the winner,” Donna Kelce said. “The losers are immediately sent to their hotel, like go to your room.”

The Kelce brothers, who host a podcast called New Heights, interviewed their parents for the Super Bowl week episode.

“The first two Super Bowls, the ones that you [both] were in. It was like tense,” Donna Kelce said. “We wanted you to win so badly. It meant so much to get that one under your belt,”

“This one is just going to be pure joy, pure fun,” Donna said. “How can it get any better than this? It’s going to be — the best day ever. Except for when … both you guys were born, it can’t get any better.”