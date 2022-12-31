drew-brees-causes-new-jersey-sportsbooks-to-stop-citrus-bowl-betting

New Jersey has pulled bets relating to the Citrus Bowl off their sportsbooks all because of…Drew Brees. That’s right, the former NFL quarterback has been found in violation of state regulations. That has caused officials to act.

You might remember that Drew Brees was named as an assistant coach for Purdue. After head coach Jeff Brohm made the decision to leave Purdue for his alma mater Louisville, Brees stepped in as an interim assistant.

Folks might also remember that Brees has done some promotional work for a sportsbook. As a brand ambassador for PointsBet and a coach at Purdue, the former New Orleans Saint is in violation of state regulations.

While PointsBet let Brees go as an ambassador on December 22, the damage was done. As far as New Jersey was concerned, this was a simple decision. The violation was for having “any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by an operator,” according to David Purdum of ESPN.

PointsBet actually released a statement on the 22nd, officially calling off their relationship with Brees.

“PointsBet would like to congratulate Drew Brees on his appointment as Interim Assistant Coach for the Purdue Boilermakers,” the statement said. “While this is an exciting next step in his career, after careful review, we have decided to end our ambassador partnership agreement with Drew.”

Drew Brees Sportsbook Dilemma

While Drew Brees was not listed in the report that the New Jersey regulators made. However, it was clear who this was about. And it is not malicious or anything like that. This is just regulators making sure that they maintain their integrity.

With how wary folks are of sports betting and its proliferation in the last few years, this is a good move. Brees joined the staff. Then, he ended his relationship with the sportsbook he was working for. That’s about as above board as it gets.

It looks like Drew Brees and his coaching staff will be underdogs at the Citrus Bowl. Jeff Brohm was replaced with his brother Brian Brohm at Purdue. That staff will try to pull off an upset over LSU.

The Tigers are about two touchdown favorites depending on which book you use. This game could end up as a blowout. But we might get a surprise from the seemingly disadvantaged Big 10 team.