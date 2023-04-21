Drew Brees Thinks Derek Carr Was Treated ‘Unfairly’ With the Raiders

Drew Brees believes Derek Carr was subject to unwarranted criticism during his nine-year tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though Carr guided the Raiders to just two winning seasons and took part in one playoff game, Brees told Luke Johnson of The Advocate Wednesday that Carr shouldered the bulk of the blame being the franchise quarterback.

“I think he caught the brunt of that unfairly. And I think you shoulder a lot of that burden as the quarterback anyway,” Brees said. “I think highly of him as a person. He’s shown the ability to execute complicated offenses where a lot is put on the quarterback position to be able to make checks and make reads very quickly. He’s proven that.”

Carr, 32, inked a four-year, $150 million contract ($60 million fully guaranteed) with the Saints this offseason following his release from the Raiders. Carr, a second-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, ended his time with Las Vegas as the franchise’s all-time leading passer. In nine seasons, Carr threw for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions on 64.6% passing. In 15 games this season, he threw for 3,522 with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 60.8% passing.

Drew Brees Thinks Derek Carr has a Great Chance to Succeed with Saints

He joins an offensive cast which includes Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas and talented second-year receiver Chris Olave. Brees is in favor of the addition of Carr, and thinks he’ll mesh well with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

“I think he’ll mesh well with Pete Carmichael. I think he’s got some weapons around him,” Brees said. “I’m excited that Michael Thomas will be back and hopefully healthy — he deserves that. I think they’re going to be well-positioned to make a run at it.”

Given the state of the NFC South, a division in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed in 2022 with an 8-9 record, the Saints appear to be the favorite with Carr at the helm coming off a 7-10 campaign. Brees agrees, pointing to the success the Buccaneers had when Tom Brady made his way to Tampa Bay.

“We’ve seen just what a difference one position can make on a team,” Brees said. “Look at what Brady did for the Bucs. Obviously they brought in a lot of great players along with him. But that can change the complexion of things very quickly.”