Attorney Files Lawsuit After Releasing New Details on Dwayne Haskins Death

Dwayne Haskins’ attorney filed a lawsuit one year after the quarterback’s death based on new evidence, per Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm.

Haskins was killed on Saturday, April 9, 2022 when a dump truck hit him on the highway in Broward County. The report said Haskins waived cars down on the shoulder of I-595 before his death. He died of blunt force trauma and the death was accidental, per the autopsy report.

According to the medical examiner’s report, investigators found his vehicle on the side of the road with a “female companion” inside. The unnamed woman said Haskins had left the car looking for gas.

Dwayne Haskins’ attorney has filed a lawsuit one year after Haskins’ death — based on previously unseen evidence. The release, via Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm: pic.twitter.com/1F4c13qu6L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

However, the statement released revealed Haskins was allegedly only feet away from safety on the highway. Other drivers managed to avoid hitting Haskins, but the truck that struck him had numerous issues.

There were questions of a surrounding conspiracy. Haskins’ death was believed connected with a blackmail and robbery conspiracy, as a watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.