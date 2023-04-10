The family of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit alleging he was drugged on the night of his death as part of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy” against him.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports that Haskins’ family filed the lawsuit last month in Broward County, Florida. It lists four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants connected to the alleged conspiracy, Pryor writes.

Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins, is listed in the lawsuit as the plaintiff. She is seeking unspecified damages related to his death. Rick Ellsley, the attorney representing Haskins’ family, released a statement Monday on the ongoing lawsuit.

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” Ellsley said in the statement. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

Haskins, the former Ohio State standout, was killed on April 9, 2022, after a dump truck struck him while he was walking on I-595. He was 24. The lawsuit lists the driver of the dump truck as a defendant. His “negligent acts” are cited as a direct cause to Haskins’ death.

A toxicology report concluded Haskins was legally drunk at the time of his death. Multiple samples of blood were extracted from his body and showed blood-alcohol levels of .20 and .24 respectively. Both are above the legal limit of .08 in the state of Florida. In addition, Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

The medical examiner attributed multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of Haskins’ death. The manner of his death has been ruled as an accident and no charges have been filed.

Dwayne Haskins’ Family Alleges Dump Truck Driver Negligence

The lawsuit alleges the dump truck driver was speeding before hitting Haskins. Haskins’ family questions how much of an effort the dump truck driver made to avoid Haskins since other drivers did not make contact with him.

“The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Report shows that Dwayne was only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by an old dump truck,” Ellsley said in the statement. “… Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact. And the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne.”

A first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, Haskins started 13 games in two seasons. He threw for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 61.4% passing. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Haskins in January 2021. He was inactive for all but one game that season.