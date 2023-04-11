Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Shares Emotional Tribute to Her ‘Guardian Angel’ on First Anniversary of His Death

Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death.

Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins, took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the two, who tied the knot in March 2021. The post was her first since June 2022.

“Forever My Guardian Angel,” she captioned the post.

Dwayne Haskins was killed on April 9, 2022, after a dump truck struck him while he was walking on I-595. He was 24. Haskins’ family has filed a lawsuit alleging he was drugged on the night of his death as part of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy” against him.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports that Haskins’ family filed the lawsuit last month in Broward County, Florida. It lists four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants connected to the alleged conspiracy, Pryor writes.

Kalabrya Haskins is listed in the lawsuit as the plaintiff. She is seeking unspecified damages related to his death. Rick Ellsley, the attorney representing Haskins’ family, released a statement Monday on the ongoing lawsuit.

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” Ellsley said in the statement. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

Dwayne Haskins’ Cause of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A toxicology report concluded Haskins was legally drunk at the time of his death. Multiple samples of blood were extracted from his body and showed blood-alcohol levels of .20 and .24 respectively. Both are above the legal limit of .08 in the state of Florida. In addition, Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

The medical examiner attributed multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of Haskins’ death. The manner of his death has been ruled as an accident and no charges have been filed.

The lawsuit alleges the dump truck driver was speeding before hitting Haskins. Haskins’ family questions how much of an effort the dump truck driver made to avoid Haskins since other drivers did not make contact with him.

“Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact,” Ellsley wrote. “[Other drivers[ did not hit Dwayne. The truck driver’s cell phone records [were not disclosed]. The report [noted] the driver refused… a blood sample to the police and the scene and did not provide alcohol results.”

A first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, Haskins started 13 games in two seasons. He threw for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 61.4% passing. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Haskins in January 2021. He was inactive for all but one game that season.