Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may not have needed to make it to the NFL to be successful, but he damn sure wanted to.

The professional wrestling legend turned star actor originally had his heart set on one goal growing up, and that was making it to the National Football League. However, the world had other plans for him.

While Johnson starred at the University of Miami, it never materialized into the professional football dream he wanted. After the ship sailed, he took his talents to Vince McMahon’s WWF, following in his family’s footsteps. The rest is history.

Still, football has remained in Johnson’s heart. It’s the reason why he purchased and refurbished the XFL over the last couple of years. He’s accomplished so much, but the dream that got away still lingers on his mind.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: ‘Playing in the NFL would’ve ended up being the best thing that never happened to me.’

Nevertheless, Johnson harbors no ill will. Earlier this week, he joined a trio of former NFL players in Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, better known as The Pivot Podcast, where he elaborated on his feelings.

“You know, you three, you guys lived my dream, of making it to the league, playing professional football and achieving that pinnacle,” Johnson told Clark and company. “The biggest thing for me was trying to understand the reason why, and if it weren’t this dream, that I was so focused on and so determined to make. Worked my ass off. You know how it is. High school, then you go to college and you’re working hard. All your boys around you. Some of them are going to the league. Every year, it’s like, alright. My time is coming. And it doesn’t happen. The tidal wave of disappointment out of that, that was a rough one for me.

“It wound up being, I always say, me playing in the NFL would’ve ended up being the best thing that never happened to me. Because it really helped shape and inform who I am.”

As one of the highest paid actors in the world, we’re willing to bet Johnson is just fine where he ended up. His story is one of determination and faith, and knowing that whether or not your first dream works out, there’s always more to your story.