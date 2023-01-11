EA Sports Removes Madden Celebration Following Damar Hamlin On-Field Emergency

Video game publisher EA Sports is in the process of removing a touchdown celebration from “Madden NFL 2023” amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recent medical emergency.

In the game, players can lay down in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and have teammates come over to perform fake CPR to revive them. An EA Sports spokesperson told CBS Sports that the celebration will be removed from the game soon.

“EA Sports is taking steps to remove the celebration from Madden NFL 23 via an update in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.

Hamlin, 24, required CPR from the Bills’ medical personnel after he suffered a cardiac arrest during his team’s Week 17 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he stayed for seven days. 66 minutes after his medical emergency, the NFL suspended the game. Three days later, the league canceled the game.

Hamlin was admitted into the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute Monday following his release from UCMC. The Bills announced Wednesday that Hamlin had been discharged from the Buffalo hospital after showing improvement in his condition.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations. And in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Hamlin’s care team said.

Sean McDermott Speaks on Damar Hamlin Being Discharged from Buffalo Hospital

Shortly after Hamlin was discharged, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media.

“We’re obviously grateful first and foremost that he’s home and with his parents and his brother, which is great,” McDermott said Wednesday, via NFL.com. “I’m sure it’s felt like a long time since he’s been able to be home naturally there. And I’m sure it’s a great feeling.”

McDermott reiterated that Hamlin’s health comes first. His return to the team’s facility in Orchard Park will come once he feels he’s ready.

“We’ll leave it up to him,” McDermott said. “His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes. And then when he feels ready, we’ll welcome back.”