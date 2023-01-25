Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game Has Extremely Expensive Ticket Prices

Anyone hoping to attend Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game and Lincoln Financial Field better break out the hammer and bust open the piggy bank. Ticket prices are sky-high for the weekend showdown.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports, the average ticket price for Sunday’s contest between San Francisco and Philadelphia comes in at $1,102. That would be the most expensive conference championship game in NFL history.

That average cost is also 31% more expensive than last year’s NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers. As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket for the game on StubHub checks out at $635.

We all know Philadelphia fans are wild and have no trouble shelling out major dough to see the Eagles. It’s also been a few years since the team has played in the NFC Championship Game.

Philly’s last appearance came in 2017, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. This will be San Francisco’s second-straight appearance.

Sunday’s kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Lines Set for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

We’ve reached the Championship Weekend portion of the NFL playoffs. When Sunday ends, we’ll know which two teams are competing for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.

Earlier this week, opening lines for the two championship games were released. Both homes teams are favorites on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the lines for the AFC and NFC Championship games (per DraftKings):

49ers vs. Eagles (-2.5) — O/U: 45.5

Bengals vs. Chiefs (-1.5) — O/U: 47.5

The NFC Championship Game features former San Francisco third-string quarterback Brock Purdy against Philadelphia MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. The AFC Championship Game will pit two of the best quarterbacks in the conference against each other: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.

It should be an incredibly fun weekend of football.