Eagles Asking NFL for a Third Helmet Option for the Perfect Retro Uniform

The Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning NFC champs, want to go full vintage, complete with a classic helmet, for at least one game this season.

And to get that look, the Eagles are asking the NFL for the use of an additional alternate helmet. They already have the metallic green one with silver Eagles wings. Philadelphia also used a black helmet. Now, there should be one colored kelly green.

This is huge news for everyone who pays attention to NFL fashion trends. Owners and head coaches are meeting this week in Phoenix. And we’ve all been distracted by silly stuff, like game rules and revenue. We’re here for the change of the jersey details.

Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner and CEO, provided an update on the helmet Tuesday night as he spoke with reporters in Phoenix. He’s still pushing the NFL to make it happen.

“This is the season we will re-introduce the Classic Kelly Green and I’m super excited about it,” Lurie said.

Now, you may think this is old news. After all, Lurie announced something similar in regards to the Eagles helmet this time a year ago. It simply took a year for Nike to find the right color of kelly green.

Here’s what he said in Palm Beach, Fla. last March.

“I’m here to announce that beginning in the 2023 season, we’re going to have the Kelly green, classic Eagles jersey and matching helmet and do it the right way,” Lurie told reporters last year. “It’s what our fans have wanted, it’s what we’ve wanted and we’re going to be able to introduce that for that season.”

Lurie added: “We wish we could deliver it right away, but it takes a two-year process. The 2023 season we’re going to have the classic Eagles green uniform and helmet.”

The Eagles want to throw it back to a color scheme from the 1980s, back when Randall Cunningham was throwing touchdown passes. The jerseys were kelly green worn with light gray pants. Philly sported the kelly green jerseys until 1996. Then Lurie tweaked the team colors, going with “midnight green.”

This country loves its nostalgia. So there’s been a push to bring back kelly green for several years.

The NFL instituted the one-shell rule a decade ago. That basically meant a team could wear only one helmet during a season. You could change the decals for a retro look, but not the helmet.

By 2021, the NFL said teams could implement a second helmet in their on-field work wear. So last season, the Eagles used their regular helmet plus a black one. Lurie wants to keep both those helmets, plus add one colored kelly green.