Eagles’ Brandon Graham Sought Out Andy Reid on the Field After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham hasn’t forgotten who gave him his first opportunity in the NFL.

Graham, the only remaining Eagle drafted by now Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, made sure to seek out his former boss following his team’s 38-35 defeat in Super Bowl LVII. Per footage released by NFL films, Graham jogged across the field at State Farm Stadium to find Reid.

A video crew picked up their exchange, in which the 34-year-old congratulated the two-time Super Bowl champion.

.@brandongraham55 paid his respects to Andy Reid after the game.



All class 👏 pic.twitter.com/6C7PkBbbSE — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2023

“Gotta show respect… had to come get you,” Graham told Reid.

“I love you,” Reid said.

“I love you too,” Graham said. “… Had to come give you some love. You deserve that right there. You deserve that, coach.”

Reid and Eagles made Graham their first-round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft. In three seasons under Reid, Graham sparingly started, recording 8.5 sacks and 46 tackles. He has spent the last decade being a consistent presence on the Eagles’ defense, suiting up in 146 regular season games and notching 61.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles and 287 tackles.

Brandon Graham Forever Indebted to Andy Reid

Ahead of the Super Bowl matchup, Graham expounded on the impact Reid had on him.

“Coach Reid was always a real dude,” Graham said, via Sports Illustrated. “He always handled his business. He didn’t talk much as far as team meetings – five minutes and we were in and out. That’s the difference between him and [Eagles head coach] Nick [Sirianni].

“… Then for me, him drafting me. I’m always indebted to him because him taking a chance on me and this organization when he was here. Old-school, got a lot of coaches under him that have similar styles on how they run their programs, and I think he’s the OG of all the coaches.”